All tax reform plans thrown out of Guernsey's States

Politicians in Guernsey have been unable to decide on how to reform tax in the island.

After months of protests and debates, all five options on tax reform in the island have been thrown out in the States this evening.

Plans to introduce a goods and service tax were defeated, as well as proposition D, known as the 'Fairer Alternative' option.

Policy and Resources' proposal for GST was defeated 15 votes to 25.

The 'Fairer Alternative' option, proposed by Deputies Gavin St Pier and Heidi Soulsby was also defeated with 20 for and 20 against. As they were unable to agree in majority, the proposal has been thrown out.

States members will now go back to the drawing board.

