Graffiti wall means children do not need board to enjoy Les Quennevais skatepark

Katya Fowler has been speaking to a few of the children who are interested in graffiti.

Since its long-awaited opening, the graffiti wall at Les Quennevais skatepark is attracting (almost) more attention than the ramps and half-pipes.

This is unsurprising, as a youth worker explains, because it is an important part of skate culture.

John Cornwall said: "Some of them are interested in the artistic side of it or the music side of it. So it's part of the whole scene."

Vince Talcone is one of the local artists who comes down to teach youngsters how to graffiti.

One way he does this is by writing their name on the wall, something all of the children enjoy.

Vince says the art form is something they are not used to seeing on the island, which makes it more exciting.

What's more, the walls are going to be painted over every week so that new artists can come and display their work.

In the summer, it is hoped that graffiti competitions will be organised so more people can get involved.

It means youngsters do not need to get on a board or bike to enjoy Les Quennevais skatepark.

