Alex Spiceley with this video report.

A course at Jersey's Highlands College is teaching islanders about the history of drag and how to find new ways of expressing themselves.

The workshop, named 'Dipping Into Drag,' was held for the first time in February and proved a major success.

The tutor, Romano Pezzali, said it is important for society that events like this are organised so people who are a bit different are allowed be who they are.

For one of those taking part, Pawel Kulon, it was the first time he had ever had his make-up done.

Pawel said the night was really inclusive and sends out a positive message.

