Person who committed sexual offences needed more help when younger, says review

Opportunities were missed to adequately protect and support a young person who ended up committing serious sexual offences, a Serious Case Review has found.

It also writes that the risk the young adult posed to others was not properly addressed while he was growing up.

'John' - his real identity has not been revealed - was on the radar of some agencies when he was a child due to his behaviour, and the health of his mother.

Despite these concerns, the report says, the support and help offered to help John at this time "were not maximised" even though early intervention is important.

It writes that he could have been categorised as a Child in Need during this time and would have "benefitted from structured support".

As John became a teenager, he began demonstrating worrying sexual behaviour.

The Health & Social Care Committee say the risks were recognised at the time but there was an attitude that it was "someone else who would be doing the work" needed to help.

The review reflects children like John should receive support that is "child centred, holistic and systemic" - it says this did not happen in this case.

It writes that he was treated solely as an offender, but little consideration was given to his "unmet needs" and welfare.

The review has outlined four recommendations to safeguard and protect children in the future:

The island's Safeguarding Children Partnership should be reviewed and strengthened.

Where necessary, strengthen the advice for professionals working with children and young people who are victims of abuse but also pose a risk to others.

The use of escalation guidance should be promoted to all professionals.

The Partnership should oversee the implementation of an action plan on how to deal with harmful sexual behaviours.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...