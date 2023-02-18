Tributes have been paid in memory of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey.

The 16-year-old was found stabbed to death on a path at Culcheth Linear Park in Warrington on Saturday 11 February.

Guernsey Women's Collective and the Liberate Trans Group have held a vigil to pay their respects to Brianna and show their support to the transgender community.

Attendees brought banners and flags to show their support for the transgender community. Credit: ITV Channel

Members of the public also came along to pay their respects to Brianna and her family.

At the vigil, speakers shared poems and testimonies about their trans experiences and how they feel in the aftermath of Brianna's death.

Sian Jones from the Guernsey Women's Collective says: "It's so important to hold this vigil in Guernsey because we have quite a big LGBTQ scene and it's important for everyone to feel supported and feel like they can have a voice and know that they're safe."

The Guernsey Women's Collective want members of the LGBTQ community to feel safe in Guernsey. Credit: ITV Channel

Oliver Bailey-Davis hosts Guernsey Pride, and spoke on the importance of gathering as a community in the wake of the tragedy in Warrington.

"For our community it's really important when things feel closer to home, and especially when young people within our community are hurt, that we take a moment to come together and to start trying to protect and help, but also create a safe space for people to share their thoughts and feelings."