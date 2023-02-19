Find out the winners at this year's Channel Islands Dog of the Year show in Jersey
Lily Carter went along to meet the hopeful hounds
More than one hundred pooches took part in the Channel Island Dog of the Year competition on Saturday [18 February].
The event, held in Jersey, welcomed dogs of all shapes and sizes to compete in agility, obedience and breed classes.
"It's the highlight of the year," says Claire White, president of the Kennel Club of Jersey.
"It's like the Jersey and Guernsey version of Crufts. All the dogs come to dog of the year and then thrash it out to become Channel Island Dog of the Year."
Dog of the Year was awarded to Guernsey's Waterley Moneypenny - or 'Merlot' - a Tibetan Terrier owned by Chrissy Le Moignan and shown by Chrissy's daughter Paige.
The agility round attracted competitors including Louise Eden, who has competed for Team GB and been training in the event for 17 years.
Louise says the relationship she shares with her dog Pretzel through competing is 'amazing':
"You're a real partnership - you're a team out there. There's no bond like it because you're working at speed. And when one thing goes wrong, the wheels fall off and it's all over. So I like that buzz."
The competing canines travelled from across the UK and Guernsey to take part.
Nicola Brouard came over from Guernsey with her dog Coconut. She says she likes to support the Kennel Club of Jersey: "Everybody is friendly and you know there's such good quality. The level of dogs here is brilliant."
2022 Channel Islands Dog of the Year
Winners
Channel Islands Dog of the Year: Waterley Moneypenny, owned by Chrissy Le Moignan
Channel Islands Puppy of The Year: Fontanarossa Equator, owned by Jane Le Claire
Channel Islands Veteran of the Year: Jersey Champion Idefix Day Break at Gayteckels PD'H who is owned by Christine Marett
Channel Islands Brace of the Year: Jersey Champion Sutarka Coco Chanel at Orsamals PD'H and Orsamals Cest Moi Fifi owned by Nicola Brouard