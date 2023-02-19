Play Brightcove video

Lily Carter went along to meet the hopeful hounds

More than one hundred pooches took part in the Channel Island Dog of the Year competition on Saturday [18 February].

The event, held in Jersey, welcomed dogs of all shapes and sizes to compete in agility, obedience and breed classes.

Dogs and owners raced against the clock in the agility trials. Credit: ITV Channel

"It's the highlight of the year," says Claire White, president of the Kennel Club of Jersey.

"It's like the Jersey and Guernsey version of Crufts. All the dogs come to dog of the year and then thrash it out to become Channel Island Dog of the Year."

Dog of the Year was awarded to Guernsey's Waterley Moneypenny - or 'Merlot' - a Tibetan Terrier owned by Chrissy Le Moignan and shown by Chrissy's daughter Paige.

Merlot is a five year old Tibetan Terrier owned by Chrissy Le Moignan from Guernsey Kennel Club. Credit: Paige Le Moignan

The agility round attracted competitors including Louise Eden, who has competed for Team GB and been training in the event for 17 years.

Louise says the relationship she shares with her dog Pretzel through competing is 'amazing':

"You're a real partnership - you're a team out there. There's no bond like it because you're working at speed. And when one thing goes wrong, the wheels fall off and it's all over. So I like that buzz."

Louise and Pretzel enjoy a close bond as they compete in agility classes Credit: ITV Channel

The competing canines travelled from across the UK and Guernsey to take part.

Nicola Brouard came over from Guernsey with her dog Coconut. She says she likes to support the Kennel Club of Jersey: "Everybody is friendly and you know there's such good quality. The level of dogs here is brilliant."