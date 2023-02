Police are concerned for the welfare of a Jersey teenager who was last seen four days ago.

Phoebe Le Breton left her home at 10pm on Wednesday 15 February and has not been seen since.

The 17-year-old is described as approximately 5ft tall, of a slim build with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a light grey Champion track suit and a dark coat.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 612612.