Alderney care home could be taken over by private firm

An Alderney care home could be taken over by a private firm after a care company approached the government.

The States of Alderney have responded to public speculation over the future of the Connaught Care Home, describing it as an 'exploratory approach' which will be evaluated by the States to consider if it is the right decision for the island.

Nigel Vooght, Chair of Policy and Finance Committee says: "If a proposal emerges, we will continue to work closely with the Connaught Care Home and colleagues in the States of Guernsey to ensure that future provision is consistent with our vision of an integrated health model.

“The States has consulted with the Connaught Care Home Board on this preliminary expression of interest, and we will keep the Board fully engaged if discussions progress.”

The directors of the Connaught have agreed to meet with representatives from the private firm.

On behalf of the Board of the Connaught, Norma Paris says: "We wish to make it clear that our priority is for all of its services to remain affordable to all island residents; and that our capacity to provide services to all who are in need of them will be defended.”