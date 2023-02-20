Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Thousands of Gannets can be seen swirling through the mist and fog.

Gannets have returned to Alderney after some colonies were wiped out by Avian flu last year.

Thousands of the large white birds were spotted swirling around Alderney's coastline for hours, landing on rocks and flying off again before finally coming down to land.

Once the first brave Gannet touched the ground, the rest followed until all the birds were settled on the rocks.

Last year, the colonies of Les Etacs and Ortac were hit by Avian flu, wiping out many of the Gannets.

Rowie Burcham from the Alderney Wildlife Trust says: "Wildlife and governmental organisations across the Channel Islands worked tirelessly to control the outbreak and will continue to monitor these incredible birds to evaluate the impact the disease has had on them."

