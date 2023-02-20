Jersey donates £400,000 to Ukraine a year on from Russian invasion

Jersey has donated a further £400,000 to Ukraine as the country continues to suffer almost a year on from the Russian invasion.

Through the donation, Jersey Overseas Aid is aiming to respond to the urgent need for more health facilities and essential medical supplies in the war-torn country.

With much of Ukraine covered in the unexploded remnants of war, the relief agency also wants to provide further training for Ukraine nationals in bomb disposal.

Jersey Overseas Aid is supporting Friends of Ukraine-EOD, a Guernsey-registered charity, to upskill Ukrainians so they are ready to protect themselves against the effects of war in the future.

Crown Agents, an international development company, will also use a portion of the donation to provide generators to health facilities in Mykolaiv and deliver essential medicines across the country.

Jersey has now committed £3.1 million to support Ukraine and its neighbouring countries through Jersey Overseas Aid funding, as well as collections from the Bailiff's Ukraine Appeal.

