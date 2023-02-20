Islanders should expect disruption over the next two months when travelling near Albert Pier as work gets underway to replace old cables.

Ports of Jersey is replacing old electrical cables which supply power to the lifeboat station, the nearby café and help power the Boat Show.

Today (20 February) workers will begin phase one of the replacements which will affect the zone between the hire car area and the beginning of permit parking.

Credit: Ports of Jersey

A new cable duct will also be installed which will allow engineers easier access for future cable repairs and prevent them from having to dig up the road.

The new cables will also improve the power supply to the Lifeboat Café.

Work is expected to be completed by Friday 14 April.

