Jersey Police have issued a warning after receiving reports of men knocking on doors offering unlicensed roofing work or gutter cleaning.

The men, described as having "Irish accents", do not have licences to carry out the work, and are driving a black pick-up truck.

Police are urging people not to engage with the men or allow them to carry out any work on their property.

In a statement, the force said: "These men have travelled to the Island without a licence to carry out this work.

"Please be aware if you are approached about having work done on your property.

"They have Irish accents and are driving a black pick-up truck.

"Police, in collaboration with Customs and Immigration and the Population Office are aware of these individuals and are dealing with them appropriately.

"Please do not engage with them or allow them to do any work on your property."

