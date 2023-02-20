Play Brightcove video

Iain McBride reports...

The sister of Thomas Frost has thanked the public for helping the search effort to find the missing Jersey man.

After flying to Jersey from the Lake District as soon as he disappeared, Cheryl McDonald has told ITV News that she is not giving up hope of finding her brother alive.

The 51-year-old was last seen at his parents' house in St Ouen at around 10pm on Saturday 11 February.

Cheryl said: "He is still missing and we need to find him, so we just ask you to be aware that he is still out there and just report anything you see - even if it seems daft to you - to the police.

"We as a family would really appreciate that."

When asked how she and her family are coping, Cheryl said: "I think as any family would if they were in the same situation."

Missing posters include information on when and where Thomas was last seen Credit: ITV Channel

Along with others in the community, Cheryl has been putting up missing posters around Jersey in the hope that they will jog someone's memory.

So far, 60 police officers have been involved in the search for Thomas, and a 750m search radius has been identified.

Police are appealing for anyone in the western parishes that has dash-cam footage, private CCTV or doorbell cameras to get in touch.

Members of the public have been helping to share posters. Credit: Jersey Police

Anyone with an "Honesty Box" roadside veg stall that may have CCTV on it is asked to come forward as well.

Gardens, fields, sheds and outbuildings in the area should also be checked for any sign of Thomas.

Thomas is 5ft 10, of medium build with greying hair. It’s believed that he is wearing a crimson-red T-shirt underneath a navy shirt with white buttons and navy jeans.

He also may be wearing a light grey hoodie over his shirt and it is still thought that he was not wearing shoes when he disappeared.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the police on 01534 612612, option 2, option 4.

