Three people are being treated in Jersey's hospital after a car mounted the pavement and collided with pedestrians.

A white Toyota Yaris was travelling along La Colomberie towards Hill Street when it came off the road shortly after 7pm last night (19 February).

One woman, 71, and two men, 28 and 35, were taken to A&E following the collision and remain in a stable condition.

Damage to a wall following the crash in La Colomberie near to Legends Pub. Credit: ITV Channel

Another man, 71, was involved but was not injured.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for dangerous driving and remains in police custody.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or may have seen the white car being driven before the incident to contact them on 612612.

