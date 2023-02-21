A driver involved in an accident which left three pedestrians in hospital, has been charged with driving without due care while under the influence of alcohol.

James Arnold, 24, appeared in Magistrates Court today (21 February) following the crash on Sunday evening.

He has also been charged with resisting arrest.

Mr Arnold's Toyota Yaris was travelling along La Colomberie towards Hill Street when it came off the road shortly after 7pm on Sunday (19 February).

One woman, 71, and two men, 28 and 35, were taken to A&E following the collision, their current condition is unknown.

The case has now been referred to Jersey's Royal Court.

