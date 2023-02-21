People in Jersey will be able to celebrate St Patrick's Day as the festival returns for 2023.

The festival will take place in St Helier between 17 and 19 March on Parade Gardens.

Last year, islanders had the chance to get involved with Gaelic football, Irish dancing, and Irish food and drink.

Islanders put on Irish dancing performances last year for all to enjoy Credit: ITV Channel

There was also a parade which ran through the streets of St Helier, which will return again in March.

Town Centre & Events Manager, Connor Burgher, said: “I’m really pleased that we’re able to bring back this event for the second time, and I hope we’re able to build on last year’s success with something for all the family.”

