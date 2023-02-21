Cyclists in Jersey are being invited to take part in a new "smart cycling" scheme aiming to make getting around on two wheels safer.

Bike users who join the "LifeCycle" scheme will become a part of a "data trust" - which Digital Jersey says is the first of its kind in the world.

Participating cyclists are given a smart bike light, which as well as being controllable from a smartphone also gathers data about the journey - including cycling hotspots, to identify sites for potential improvements.

The smart light kit participating cyclists will be given Credit: Digital Jersey

Trustees will look after the information gathered by the sensors in a similar way to how to trust companies look after a business's financial assets or property portfolio.

Digital Jersey and the island's Information Commissioner hope that if the concept proves to be a success, it hopes the island can establish itself as a "leading jurisdiction" for data stewardship.

What is data stewardship?

Data stewards play an important role in making sure that business analysts are able to make strategic decisions based on correct, accurate and up-to-date information.

Employees within a business or outside organisations can act as data stewards, responsible for making sure a business's data is kept secure and compliant with data protection laws.

Local advocate David Dorgan from JTC Law says: "Data is a massive industry on a global basis and is only getting bigger.

"There are questions at the moment about the security of data and how it is held.

"Jersey has 60+ years of experience as an international finance centre, the experience of holding masses of wealth and property etc.

"Data is another form of what we can administer and hold to high international standards."

Smart lights can be controlled by a smartphone while also logging data about how bikes are used in Jersey Credit: Digital Jersey

Jersey's Information Commissioner, Paul Vane, says changing technology like the use of Artificial Intelligence to analyse data presents an opportunity for the island to lead the way.

Mr Vane said: “As the AI and data revolution unfolds, there’s no doubt that global demand for third-party data stewardship services will grow.

"The security of complex, personal (often sensitive) data, however, is critical.

"In theory, Jersey’s tried-and-tested trust law may be a good fit for holding data in this context, and this pilot will be instrumental in testing how such an innovative approach to data stewardship could work in a real-world environment, whilst respecting the protections afforded to individuals under data protection legislation."

The island's Chief Minister, Deputy Kristina Moore, praised the scheme, saying the data gathered will be used to make improvements to Jersey's roads:

"This is a great example of innovation in our trust sector using the expertise of professionals working here, which will also benefit islanders as a whole by tracking their bike usage and enabling us to make our roads safer."

