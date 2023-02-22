People who are eligible and have not yet received their autumn Covid booster are encouraged to do so before the programme closes.

The autumn booster programme will end on 4 March.

Islanders aged 16 to 49, who are not in a clinical risk group, are also invited to receive their third dose before the programme closes.

You will still be able to receive first and second doses of the vaccines at Fort Regent.

Islanders who are not up to date with their Covid-19 or flu vaccinations can book an appointment, attend Fort Regent without an appointment or visit one of the rock-up clinics.

Rock up clinics will be held at:

Old Magistrates Court (St Helier Town Hall):

Tuesday 28 February to Friday 3 March: 12:30pm - 5:30pm

Saturday 4 March, 10am-3pm

Les Quennevais Sports Centre – Dance Studio

Friday 3 March, 2pm - 5:30pm

Saturday 4 March, 12pm - 3pm

Director of Public Health, Professor Peter Bradley, said: “Vaccination protects you against severe disease and hospitalisation. I urge those who are eligible and haven’t yet taken advantage of either the autumn booster or the third vaccine dose, to book an appointment or attend a rock-up clinic.

"It’s important to ensure you are given the best protection against Covid-19.

“It’s not too late to get your first and second doses if you haven’t already done so.

"Details of any further spring or autumn booster programmes will be provided in due course.”

