Car parking prices in Jersey to rise from 1 March

People will have to pay more to park in government car parks from 1 March.

Charges will increase from 90 pence per unit to 97 pence.

The 7.5% increase of costs in government-owned car parks is below inflation.

New parking costs from 1 March

1 unit pay card: 90p to 97p

2 unit pay card: £1.80 to £1.94

4 unit pay card: £3.60 to £3.88

Monthly season ticket: £145.40 to £156.66

Monthly half permit: £72.70 to £78.33

Eco 1 unit pay card: £0.45 to £0.49

Eco 2 unit pay card: £0.90 to £0.98

Eco 4 unit pay card: £1.80 to £1.96

Eco monthly season ticket: £72.70 to £78.33

Eco monthly half permit: £36.35 to £39.17

Minister for Infrastructure, Deputy Tom Binet, said: “We have looked very carefully at the parking charges and while this is a significant increase, we are pleased to announce that we’ve been able to keep it well below Retail Price Index.

“In addition, we are delighted to say that some of the revenue from this below-inflation rise will be used to fund road safety improvement measures.”

Jersey remains one of the cheapest places to park in the British Isles.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…