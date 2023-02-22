Electricity bills set to rise in Guernsey

Electricity bills in Guernsey could rise later this year as the island's energy company tries to deal with rising costs.

Under the proposals, people's bills could rise by an average of £16 per month if they do not have electric heating, and by £28 for those who do.

Guernsey Electricity says it also needs more money to invest in its infrastructure to help it achieve net zero.

It cites volatility in the global energy market as the reason for it needing to hike prices - it hopes to increase income by 14.25% this year.

However, it warns that prices might change again in the future.

A public consultation is currently available for people to share their views on the plans.

