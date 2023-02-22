The gender pay gap in Jersey has increased by 2% in the last 12 months.

In June 2022, men earned an average of £3,350 a month and women behind on £3,000, a gap of 12% - compared to the same month in the previous year.

The information and communication sector had the highest gender pay gap at 33%.

The education, health and other services sector had the lowest gender pay gap at just 2%.

Islanders aged 20 to 39, and those over 65 had a lower pay gap between genders.

While in the financial sector, the pay gap was shown to increase with age.

Those aged 20 to 29 were paid relatively equally, but the pay gap widened to 88% for workers between the age of 60 and 64.

Portuguese employees see the largest gender pay gap among the nationalities at 23%.

The smallest gender pay gap seen was in South African employees with 1%.

