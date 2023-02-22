A health care assistant has been found guilty of engaging in sexual activity with two female patients by Jersey's court.

57-year-old Vincent Charles Roberts had inappropriate relationships with two vulnerable female patients.

Roberts began texting his first victim, before switching to Snapchat, knowing that messages would disappear on that app.

His texts became increasingly inappropriate and on more than one occasion Roberts kissed the woman.

Roberts later started messaging a second victim through TikTok before moving to Snapchat.

Roberts then engaged in sexual activity with this woman.

The victims reported the offences, and Roberts was arrested in January 2021.

He refused to help with the investigation and travelled to the Isle of Wight, where he was arrested and brought back to Jersey.

Detective Constable Carla Garnier said: “This was a long and complex investigation into how Roberts abused his position of trust with vulnerable people for his own gratification. He tried to evade justice by leaving the island, and I am thankful that he was apprehended, brought back to face the Courts and found guilty of this.

“We are committed to investigating and prosecuting all sexual offenders and want to assure victims that there are a number of agencies who are in a position to offer support and guidance through all stages of the criminal justice process."

Roberts has been found guilty of eight counts of Committing a Prohibited Act with, towards or in relation to any other person suffering from a Mental Disorder.

There are several local agencies that offer advice and support:

The SARC at Dewberry House provide expert independent and confidential support to victims of sexual abuse. Call: 01534 888222.

Jersey Domestic Abuse Support (JDAS) is an independent service developed to protect and support victims of domestic abuse, who are at risk of significant harm. Call: 01534 880505.

Jersey Action Against Rape (JAAR) provide and maintain a supporting framework for survivors and their families. Call: 01534 482801.

Jersey Women’s Refuge offer help and support for victims of domestic abuse. Call: 0800 7356836

Victims First Jersey is a free and independent service offering confidential support to victims and witnesses of crime. Call 0800 7351612.

The Safeguarding Partnership Board help agencies to work together to safeguard children and adults at risk. Reporting concerns about a child – call: 01534 519000, concerned about an adult – call 01534 444440.