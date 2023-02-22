More than half of displaced Pier Road residents now in permanent homes

More than half of the households displaced due to the Pier Road explosion have been moved into permanent homes.

Andium Homes says it is "actively working to identify properties" for the residents who continue to live in temporary accommodation.

There is still a dedicated support hub to help people with their mental health and finances.

It also facilitates regular coffee mornings which allows people to come together as a community and receive extra help from experts.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

Specially trained police officers continue to search the site for evidence that could help with the investigation.

There is also a team of 30 disaster recovery experts, who have spent more than 7,000 hours on the site trying to find resident's personal items.

Some people have already been able to retrieve some smaller possessions, but others whose homes were worse affected are still unable to get theirs.

A catalogue is also being prepared for bereaved families so they can identify their loves ones' belongings.

Ten people died during the explosion at a block of flats in St Helier in December.

The Haut de Mont flats were owned by Andium Homes - the social housing company owned by Jersey's government.

The cause of the tragedy is yet to be confirmed.

