Businesses in Jersey offer free water to combat plastic waste

Dozens of businesses in Jersey are pledging to help combat plastic waste by offering free water refill stations.

Sustainability consultant Sheena Brockie says that the island sends around 33 million bottles to be incinerated each year.

She added: “If we can encourage people to use refills instead of buying plastic bottles of water, all to the good.”

By registering with the Refill App, businesses can now let tourists and members of the public know where they can go to access free tap water, without needing to buy single-use bottles.

The app also allows places to say if they accept reusable coffee cups, have plastic-free shopping facilities, or allow people to bring in their own reusable lunch boxes.