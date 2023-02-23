How the Channel Islands are marking a year since Russia's invasion of Ukraine

One year on from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, people across the Channel Islands will come together to mark the day and show their continued support to those affected by the war.

A minute's silence will be held in Jersey, Guernsey and Alderney at 11am on Friday 24 February at government buildings.

Politicians in Jersey have voted to accept the twinning of St Helier with Mykolaiv, a town in Ukraine.

People across the bailiwicks have shown their support to Ukrainian communities since the war began a year ago. Credit: ITV Channel

A free concert will be held tomorrow evening (24 February) at 6pm at Jersey's Town Church.

There will be local and Ukrainian music at the event, and a recorded message from the Mayor of Mykolaiv, Olesandr Syenkevych.

A candlelit vigil will also place in Guernsey tomorrow evening at 7pm at the Town Church to remember those impacted by the war.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own tea-light candles as a symbol of hope and support for the Ukrainians in the Channel Islands and across the world.

