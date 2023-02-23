A St Helier Deputy is preparing to speak out against plans for 258 new affordable homes on the Ann Street Brewery site. Deputy Tom Coles wants the number of homes reduced as he fears the size of the apartments will be too small.

He explained: "Whilst I welcome the work Andium is doing to provide more homes for rent at more affordable rates, I am greatly concerned that this development seeks to prioritise quantity over quality and sustainability.

"People deserve to live in a home that can provide quality of life, rather than just a roof over their head."

He will be speaking at the Planning Committee hearing on Thursday morning (23 February) to oppose the plans.

This is based on his understanding that 62% of the 165 one-bedroom apartments have a maximum floor space of 51 square metres or less.

However, Dandara who submitted the proposals on behalf of Andium Homes, said the plans show "ambitious sustainability objectives making a significant step towards meeting the island's Carbon Strategy" and will include a large new public green open space.