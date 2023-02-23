Planning application submitted to transform Jersey's harbour

A planning application to transform Jersey's harbour has been submitted following a public consultation.

Around 500 people gave their views on plans to redevelop Elizabeth Harbour, which include the demolition of the existing terminal to be replaced by a new passenger terminal.

The redevelopment scheme makes up part of the St Helier Harbour Master Plan and proposes to expand the current harbour by building a newly reclaimed area and a suspended concrete deck over the existing spending beach.

An Environmental Statement has been submitted as part of the planning application, which includes mitigations for the impact of the construction work.

It also proposes that solar panels be mounted on the harbour buildings.

During the public consultation, some islanders expressed worries surrounding noise levels if freight was concentrated in one area as planned.

Some respondents said retaining the harbour's rich history is important to them, whilst others said connectivity and accessibility should be priorities for developers.

The question of why the harbour already needs redeveloping when it was only built in the late 1980s was also raised.

The Harbour Master, Captain Bill Sadler, says these views were taken into account when refining the harbour's design.

The planning process is underway and is expected to take around six months.

