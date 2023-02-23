There are currently more people learning Jèrriais than native speakers in Jersey, as the number of children studying the language in schools increases.

Jèrriais is only spoken in Jersey and is closely related to the French language.

A record number of schoolchildren took part in the Jèrriais Eisteddfod in January, with 220 children from 14 different schools getting involved.

Jèrriais Susan Parker says the competition had an incredible number of participants and demonstrates how popular it is amongst school children.

She estimates that 500 native speakers remain in Jersey, but says that number is decreasing every year.

Ms Parker said: "This is a precious language that is so special to this island, it's not spoken anywhere else. It's amazing."

Georgia Mae Bishop is a mezzo-soprano singer who has been encouraging Jersey schoolchildren to learn Jèrriais through song.

Georgia has been teaching schoolchildren a Jèrriais opera Credit: ITV Channel

She thinks the arts are key to keeping the language alive.

She said: "I wanted to use song to get people interested in Jèrriais, and I thought if I can just get kids singing in Jèrriais maybe they'll feel like it's more accessible and more fun."

Jean Le Maistre's father Frank created the Jèrriais dictionary which is still used today.

Jean still owns a copy of his father's dictionary Credit: ITV Channel

Jean spoke only Jèrriais as a child at home until he started school, where he was forbidden to speak it.

He said: "Jèrriais was forbidden, not only in the classroom but also in the playground.

"Children were even punished for speaking Jèrriais and it was considered to be a country bumpkin language.

"What was missed in those days was how our culture is reflected in so many ways through the language."

Jean hopes the legacy of Jèrriais will continue as more schoolchildren develop an interest in the language.

