The Guernsey Rally returns to the island for its fifth event this weekend.

A total of 37 drivers will take to the island's roads, with competitors from Guernsey, Jersey, the UK and the Isle of Man.

There will be eight stages on Friday night, and 16 more on Saturday before a winner is crowned.

The Rally stages and timings of road closures are:

Friday evening

These roads will be closed between 4pm and 9:30pm on Friday 24 February. Credit: Guernsey Rally

These roads will be closed between 4:30pm and 9:30pm on Friday 24 February. Credit: Guernsey Rally

Saturday morning

These roads will be closed between 7am and 1pm on Saturday 25 February. Credit: Guernsey Rally

These roads will be closed between 7am and 1pm on Saturday 25 February. Credit: Guernsey Rally

These roads will be closed between 7am and 1pm on Saturday 25 February. Credit: Guernsey Rally

Saturday afternoon

These roads will be closed between 12:30pm and 5:30pm on Saturday 25 February. Credit: Guernsey Rally

These roads will be closed between 12:3pm and 5:30pm on Saturday 25 February. Credit: Guernsey Rally

The following safety information is being given to islanders: