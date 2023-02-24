Guernsey Rally 2023: The routes, road closures and safety information

The majority of drivers are from Guernsey, but some are from Jersey, the UK and the Isle of Man. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The Guernsey Rally returns to the island for its fifth event this weekend.

A total of 37 drivers will take to the island's roads, with competitors from Guernsey, Jersey, the UK and the Isle of Man.

There will be eight stages on Friday night, and 16 more on Saturday before a winner is crowned.

The Rally stages and timings of road closures are:

  • Friday evening

These roads will be closed between 4pm and 9:30pm on Friday 24 February. Credit: Guernsey Rally
These roads will be closed between 4:30pm and 9:30pm on Friday 24 February. Credit: Guernsey Rally

  • Saturday morning

These roads will be closed between 7am and 1pm on Saturday 25 February. Credit: Guernsey Rally
These roads will be closed between 7am and 1pm on Saturday 25 February. Credit: Guernsey Rally
These roads will be closed between 7am and 1pm on Saturday 25 February. Credit: Guernsey Rally

  • Saturday afternoon

These roads will be closed between 12:30pm and 5:30pm on Saturday 25 February. Credit: Guernsey Rally
These roads will be closed between 12:3pm and 5:30pm on Saturday 25 February. Credit: Guernsey Rally

The following safety information is being given to islanders:

  • Always keep your own safety in mind

  • Park in a safe place

  • Follow marshals’ instructions

  • Observe and obey all event signs

  • Stay within the official spectator areas

  • Do not enter any prohibited areas

  • Keep off the road or track

  • Listen to official announcements

  • Expect the unexpected