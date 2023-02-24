Guernsey Rally 2023: The routes, road closures and safety information
The Guernsey Rally returns to the island for its fifth event this weekend.
A total of 37 drivers will take to the island's roads, with competitors from Guernsey, Jersey, the UK and the Isle of Man.
There will be eight stages on Friday night, and 16 more on Saturday before a winner is crowned.
The Rally stages and timings of road closures are:
Friday evening
Saturday morning
Saturday afternoon
The following safety information is being given to islanders:
Always keep your own safety in mind
Park in a safe place
Follow marshals’ instructions
Observe and obey all event signs
Stay within the official spectator areas
Do not enter any prohibited areas
Keep off the road or track
Listen to official announcements
Expect the unexpected