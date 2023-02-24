A senior education officer within Jersey's government has admitted possessing indecent images of children.

60-year-old David Gerald Berry worked as Head of the School Improvement and Advisory Service before he was suspended amidst police investigations.

The Minister for Children and Education, Deputy Inna Gardiner, says the offences do not relate to any children in Jersey, and that Berry was suspended as soon as the Government became aware of the allegations.

She says: “I’d like to reassure the public that we put significant safeguards in place for anyone who works in nurseries, schools and colleges.

"All staff working in education settings are required to undergo enhanced DBS checks before they begin work and are required to renew their DBS checks at least once every three years.

"This includes anyone in senior positions in the Department who visit lessons or speak with groups of students in the presence of another member of staff."The Minister has confirmed that Berry has now been dismissed and will be sentenced next month.

Magistrates accepted jurisdiction and Berry will next appear in the court next month.