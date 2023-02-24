A military vehicle display and 1940s themed concert have been added to this year's Liberation Day celebrations in Guernsey.

Following feedback from a public survey, the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture has introduced the two new events which will run alongside the existing celebrations.

A full static display of all the military vehicles, vintage cars and tractors from the cavalcade will be on show along the seafront from 3-5pm on Liberation Day.

In the evening, there will be a 1940s themed concert on Crown Pier from 5-9pm, with food and drink served before the fireworks display.

The new events take place later in the day so islanders and visitors can still enjoy the traditional celebrations in the morning, such as the annual parade and music at Castle Cornet.

Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen, President of the Committee for Education, Sport & Culture, says the new events means Liberation Day really will offer something for everyone.

She said: "The Committee continues to believe that parish-based activities help take Liberation Day to the community across the island, rather than having a focus on Town, and we continue to be keen to support the parishes with their efforts in this regard.

"Having said that, it’s clear that for some islanders ensuring the Town seafront is bustling on Liberation Day is important to them and the Committee has responded to that by organising two additional centrepiece events along the seafront."