Vehicles in Guernsey could soon be taxed on the distance they travel.

A trial into the proposed levy will take place this year, according to the head of the island's Environment Committee.

Deputy Lindsay De Sausmarez has called it the "holy grail" as the government attempts to fix its public finances.

"It's potentially an awful lot fairer than fuel duty which is very regressive, it tends to put the biggest financial burden on the people who can least afford it and there is potential with distance charging to reverse that," she explained.

Guernsey States first agreed to look into how the vehicle tax would work in 2019 but the pilot was delayed due to Covid and Brexit.

The trial will assess how much people should pay and how the mileage will be recorded.

However, concerns have been raised in the past about data protection if drivers' movements are tracked.