'Callum's Cup' football match takes place in memory of Jersey teenager

Phil Wellbrook went along to Springfield Stadium to meet Callum's friends and family

Teenagers in Jersey have taken part in a charity football match in memory of their friend who passed away.

18-year-old Callum McNulty died last year after a four year battle with Ewing Sarcoma.

Ewing sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that affects bones or the tissue around bones and mainly affects children and young people.

Students from Springfield, Grainville and Hautlieu were involved in 'Callum's Cup', representing the three schools Callum studied at in Jersey.

Callum's mum, Joanne McNulty, hopes today allowed the community to reflect on Callum's life and the memories they all had together.

Joanne said: "It's a very very emotional but also very very proud day for all those who are here.

"Every single person who has come has thought about Callum. We want to celebrate him today."

Callum was described as being 'football mad' by friends and family. Credit: ITV Channel

For Callum's friends, being able to remember their 'football mad' friend and help other teenagers who are experiencing what Callum went through.

Finlay Zonparelli, one friend of Callum's, said: "We just wanted to be here to support him and his family, especially the charity itself.

"It's just absolutely amazing to see this many people here as well."

Declan Evans, another of Callum's close friends, said: "We were best mates all the way through, it was sad to see the circumstances and how it ended.

"But he never complained or anything, he just loved being around every body."

Money raised from ticket sales to the game will be donated to the Ewing's Sarcoma Cancer Research Trust, which helps fund research into treatment options.

