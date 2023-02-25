Police dive teams have arrived in Jersey to help search efforts for missing man Thomas Frost.

The 51-year-old was last seen two weeks ago when he left his parents' house in St Ouen on 11 February.

The specially trained dive teams from Avon and Somerset Police have arrived in the island to help local officers search areas of water where he was last seen.

A new photograph of Mr Frost has now been released by police to mark two weeks since his disappearance.

Mr Frost's sister, Cheryl McDonald, previously told ITV News that she is not giving up hope of finding her brother alive.

Thomas has now been missing for two weeks. Credit: States of Jersey Police

She said: "He is still missing and we need to find him, so we just ask you to be aware that he is still out there and just report anything you see - even if it seems daft to you - to the police.

"We as a family would really appreciate that."

More than 60 officers and staff have been involved in the search efforts so far, working on 212 tips from the public.

Mr Frost is described as being 5’10, of medium build with greying hair.

Police believe that when he left the house, he could have been barefoot, but wearing a crimson red t-shirt underneath a navy shirt with white buttons and navy jeans and that he may also be wearing a light grey hoodie.

Police are continuing to ask islanders to check any CCTV or dash cam footage which may be able to help figure out Mr Frost's whereabouts.

Gardens, fields, sheds and outbuildings in the area should also be checked for any sign of him.

Anyone with information should call police on 01534 612612, option 2, option 4.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.