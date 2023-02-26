Artist aims to keep Guernsey tradition of crab pot making alive

Play Brightcove video

Kate Prout went along to one of the classes to see how they are made

A local artist in Guernsey has put on crab pot making classes to help preserve the tradition in the island.

Crab pots are made traditionally with woven willow branches, taking several hours to make a single pot.

The craft dates back to the 19th century and fishermen would make the pots during the winter months.

Max Gaudion is now hosting classes in Guernsey to keep the tradition of crab pot making alive.

Max Gaudion has been holding the classes in Forest. Credit: ITV Channel

Mr Gaudion said: "They first asked me soon after the Vie Marchi started, about 50 years or so. I never thought I'd still be doing it.

"I'm on the island, people seem to like watching me do it. You get good comments and it just keeps it going. Doing this, keeps it going and hopefully people will carry on and give it a go."

The classes, which take place at Les Chaches Farm in Forest, have proven popular with dozens taking part and learning how to use the Somerset willow to create the pots.

Islanders have been getting hands on with Guernsey's traditions. Credit: ITV Channel

Liz Stonebridge, who is attending the classes, said: "I just thought it was a really interesting opportunity to do something a little different, do something a bit creative and keep an old Guernsey skill alive.

"I've seen Max at the Vie Marchi before so I thought I'd give it a go." The Guernsey National Trust is passionate about preserving the Bailiwick's heritage and one of its main tasks is to preserve traditional skills and crafts, but more work is needed to be done.

Mike Brown, President of the Guernsey National Trust, said: " We thought just demonstrating them at the Vie Marchi wasn't enough so we decided to test the water and see if people wanted to learn new skills."

