ITV Channel's Iain McBride sits down with Robin Smith to reflect on the past few months in the Bailiwick

Jersey's Chief of Police has sat down with ITV Channel to reflect on the island's recent disasters.

Robin Smith has given an update on the explosion at Haut du Mont, the fishing boat collision and how investigations are shaping up.

On 8 December, a fishing boat collided with a Condor Ferries freight ship, which left three crew members dead.

The bodies of crewmen Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat have been recovered from the wreckage of L'Ecume II, but the body of skipper Mick Michileli is still yet to be found.

Authorities recently announced plans to raise the wreckage of L'Ecume II from the seabed in the hopes of recovering Mr Michileli's body.

Mr Smith said: "The raising of the vessel will undoubtedly provide some forensic and evidential opportunities when it's raised.

"But unfortunately we are yet to locate Mr Michileli, I know it will be a great comfort to his family as we cannot say for certain whether or not he's in the vessel."

Three crewmembers (L-R) Mick Michileli, Larry Simyunn and Jervis Baligat, all died in the collision last year. Credit: Ports of Jersey

Days later on 10 December, an explosion caused by a suspected gas leak at a block of flats in St Helier left 10 islanders dead - another significant event which left the community shocked.

Complex investigations are continuing to take place to determine the cause of the blast, but Jersey Police say they are keeping the family members of those lost at the forefront of their thoughts.

Mr Smith said: "They are foremost in my mind, we want to make sure that we provide the answers as best we possibly can.

"Our Job is to find facts, facts are sacred, sometimes people in the police call facts evidence, we will present those facts and then a determination will be made about what is the outcome of that."

When asked if a corporate manslaughter charge could be on the cards following the incident at Haut du Mont, Mr Smith said he will leave no stone unturned.

"You know, you may've heard me say this before, but I don't rule anything in and I don't rule anything out, it's not sensible, my experience is saying it's not sensible, so let the facts determine where it takes us."

