Work has begun to extend Alderney's pontoon ahead of the summer season.

In 2022, issues were found and it was decided that an extension to the existing pontoon was needed.

Once completed, the new extension will allow more safe and efficient transfer of foot passengers from smaller boats.

The new pontoon will be fixed to the southern end of commercial berth number one and will be joined to the base of the existing dinghy pontoon with an access bridge.

Improvements should help visitors reach the pontoon easier. Credit: ITV Channel

Improvements have been designed to allow the pontoon to be lifted from the water when the island is forecast to experience strong weather.

Lin Maurice, Chair of the General Services Committee, said: "The new pontoon will be a welcome addition for convenience and safety for local residents and visitors alike, and we're grateful to the Harbour team for seeing this project to fruition."

The work should be completed and installed in time for Easter in April.

The entire pontoon system, including the new section, will be lifted out at the end of the season in October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...