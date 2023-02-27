One of two ramps that let vehicles get on and off ferries and freight vessels in Jersey has broken down.

Engineers from the company which built and installed the ramp at St Helier's Elizabeth Terminal have already assessed the issue and say the ramp needs specialist repairs.

A team is expected to start fixing the problem next Monday (6 March) but there is no indication of when it may be back up and running.

In the meantime, only one ship will be able to dock at the remaining working ramp.

Ports of Jersey though says that any disruption to passenger sailings is expected to be minimal.