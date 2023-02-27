Jersey politician urges rethink of major waterfront housing plans

A Jersey Deputy is urging his colleagues to reconsider major plans for housing on St Helier's waterfront.

More than 1,000 homes have been proposed, as well as an indoor pool and places to eat and shop.

The developers say it will create a "vibrant destination for the community" but Constable Simon Crowcroft has put forward a proposition asking politicians to press pause until they can develop a wider master plan.

"I think the waterfront should be a destination for tourists and locals and putting 1,000 units of accommodation there is not going to make that happen," he explained.

"I'm worried we're going to repeat the mistakes of the past and not really produce a world-class waterfront if we're effectively turning it into a housing estate."

The plans promise improved pedestrian access, 400 spaces for bikes and 500 trees but Mr Crowcroft believes there isn't an overall strategy for St Helier when it comes to cycling, parking and open space.

"I absolutely agree that we need more accommodation but my view is that St Helier has already provided far more than its fair share and we haven't had the corresponding amount of open space, residents and shoppers parking and all the things you need to make a town work," he added.

"If St Helier is to be a destination both for people to live and to visit then we have to do better."

Residents are being asked to send in their views by 19 March before a public inquiry opens in May.