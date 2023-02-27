Key improvements have been made at Jersey's only secure children's unit, according to the island's Care Commission.

The independent regulator praised staff at Greenfields for their significant time and effort dedicated to raising standards.

It comes after the home was given three improvement notices within a year following an initial inspection last March which found 12 areas of concern.

Since then the Commission says substantial changes have been made with staff and residents building positive relationships that have led to better outcomes and improved morale.

It adds that it will continue to work with Greenfields to improve services further.