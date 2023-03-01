New stages and activities planned for Channel Islands Pride 2023

Channel Islands Pride will return to Jersey in 2023, with new stages and activities planned for the day.

The event will take place on Saturday 16 September, and will see the return of the Pride Parade and Village.

Attendees will be able to watch performances on the new Cabaret Stage, whilst families can access an improved Family Fun Zone.

A silent disco tent and an art exhibition space will provide further entertainment throughout the day.

There will be a series of pre-Pride events in the run up to the main day, with a dance party and Pride Icons night to celebrate.

Christian May, Director of Channel Islands Pride, said, "After a challenging year for the LGBTQ+ community globally, we can't wait to come together once again to celebrate our diverse and vibrant Island community.

"The Pride Parade is always a highlight, and this year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before."