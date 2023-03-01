Shotguns, a sword and a mace are among the dangerous weapons seized by Alderney Police during a recent amnesty.

More than 30 different weapons were collected during a fortnight-long amnesty in February where people could hand in any items without the fear of being punished.

Other surrendered items include 200 crossbow bolts, rifles, handguns, spearguns, and a range of knives.

Sergeant James Taylor shows some of the weapons that have been handed in over the past fortnight. Credit: Alderney Police

A number of weapon licences were also renewed and Sergeant James Taylor says the initiative has been very successful:

"It was identified that there may be existing licence holders, previous licence holders or members of the public who no longer wish to keep dangerous weapons, so we decided to provide an opportunity for the community to surrender any weapons," he explained.

"These weapons are no longer available to the public and will ensure Alderney continues to be a safe place to live, work and visit."

Alderney's licencing law for dangerous weapons is stricter than the UK as it includes a wider range of items such as BB guns, spearguns and bows and arrows.

More information about the rules can be found on the States of Alderney website or by calling 01481 820010.

