The man in charge of scrutinising Jersey's health and social security services has been forced out of his position after losing a vote of no confidence.

The States Assembly agreed to remove Deputy Geoff Southern from his role by 17 votes to 15.

Deputy Southern asked two other politicians to resign from the Health and Social Security Scrutiny Panel over complaints about their conduct but instead, the spotlight fell on his judgment.

"They have done nothing, in my view, which makes it inappropriate for them to continue as members of the panel," Deputy Sir Philip Bailhache said.

"I invited Deputy Southern to consider resigning from the chairmanship of the panel and submitting himself to the Assembly for re-election.

"He was unwilling to agree to that solution, and I have therefore no other option but to lodge this motion of no confidence in his leadership."

Deputy Southern though called it a "proxy war" and believed they should be focused on other issues.

"It's a bit like washing our laundry in public and I really don't think we should be doing it," he said.

"We've got plenty to be getting on with that's real in people's lives and that's where we should be."

The panel will now be looking for a new chairperson following this vote but Deputy Southern retains his place in the Assembly as a politician representing St Helier Central.