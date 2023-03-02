Rules around doping are set to be strengthened in Jersey as the island's government establishes a National Compliance Platform (NCP).

Since 2007, Jersey has been subject to UNESCO's International Convention Against Doping in Sport, but until now it has not been able to prove its compliance.

The NCP will provide evidence that Jersey is complying with international anti-doping laws, and will draw up the island's anti-doping policy.

It will also work with Jersey Sport and other stakeholders to deliver training on anti-doping procedures to sports clubs at all levels.

Deputy Lucy Stephenson, Assistant Minister with responsibility for sport, says: “In order to meet international standards we have to ensure that those who are involved in sport at every level understand Jersey’s anti-doping policy, and know how to implement it in practice.

“We are responsible for both complying with international standards, and demonstrating that we are complying with them. The NCP will enable us to do both.”