Play Brightcove video

Serena Sandhu reports

Residents of Guernsey's largest social housing estate have reported mould, damp and condensation in their homes which is causing breathing problems in children.

Although many of those who live at Les Genats regularly clean the mould and paint over it, they have found it keeps returning.

One resident said: "I reported it to the States. They came and said 'yes we will sort it' out and I never heard anything, and that was 3 years ago.

"I scrubbed the walls, painted them and the mould keeps coming back and the bathroom is fighting a losing battle.

"Our three-year-old keeps getting respiratory infections all the time and I even had one over Christmas which is why we keep scrubbing, cleaning it up and painting at the weekend.

"The States should be sorting out why the mould keeps coming in."

Guernsey's Employment and Social Security Committee, which is responsible for social housing, want to knock the estate down, saying it is outdated.

Most residents pay around £1,200 per month for a three-bedroom home on the estate.

Whilst ITV News asked Public Health Guernsey for a reaction to the living conditions, they just gave a statement explaining the dangers of mould.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…