Police have launched an appeal for information after a designer suitcase was stolen from an overhead locker on a plane.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening (28 February) once an EasyJet plane from London to Jersey had landed.

The owner of the Mulberry carry-on bag had placed it above rows 4-6 on the plane, a few rows in front of where they were sitting.

The passenger tried to retrieve their case once the plane arrived at Jersey Airport, however, they were met with an empty locker.

The rectangular suitcase is made from black fabric with a Mulberry motif.

It has two small wheels and a pull-up handle.

A small tag attached to the case has the owner's details written on it, and there is a worn Flybe sticker on the handle.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen the bag to contact them on 612612.

