Guernsey teachers to strike over pay and workload

Members of Guernsey's largest teaching union have voted to take industrial action over pay and workload.

75% of NASUWT members voted for strike action, and 87% voted in favour of action short of strike action.

57% of all union members cast their vote.

The NASUWT says comparatively low pay in Guernsey compared to the UK and Jersey is causing problems recruiting and retaining teachers on the island.

The union will now plan for when the strike action will take place if the States do not put forward a higher pay offer or proposals to address teachers' workload.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT General Secretary, says: “NASUWT members have overwhelmingly voted to take action. This is unprecedented on Guernsey.

“The NASUWT has been warning the States for many years that the morale of the teaching profession was collapsing under the weight of ever increasing workloads and diminishing pay, yet these warnings repeatedly been ignored.

“This situation was completely avoidable, and the fact that members have voted for action is a damning indictment of the States’ policies and practices.

“The States should be in no doubt of the resolve of NASUWT members, and need to lift their collective heads from the sand and sit down with us so that we can collectively look to solve the problems facing the profession in Guernsey."

He says if the States do not make improved proposals, the union has no option but to take strike action.