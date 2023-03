World Book Day has arrived in the Channel Islands and lots of children have been spending the day as characters from their favourite books.

From quirky costumes to recycled robes, children as young as 10 months have been celebrating the day at school and nursery.

Some students spent the day reading books and hearing from authors, whilst others took part in workshops and assemblies.

IN PICTURES: THE CHANNEL ISLANDS CELEBRATE WORLD BOOK DAY

Noah Spencer, three, from Guernsey went to nursery dressed as The Hungry Caterpillar Credit: Tia Sharon Brown

Zack Le Moine, seven, from Jersey dressed as The Storey Tree House Credit: Lauren Le Moine

Tadhg McAreavey, two, dressed as Blippi at the Constuction Site, and Mallaidh McAreavey, six, dressed as Sophie from Tiger Who Came To Tea Credit: Grainne O'Neill

Ella dressed as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, complete with gloves and a princess pose

Sophia Adeler, four, as Ladybug from Miraculous Credit: Kirsty Le Mevel

Rani, six, from Jersey dressed as the Blue Crayon from 'The Day The Crayons Quit' Credit: Nadine Olayan

Elon, five, from Jersey went to school as Paddington Bear Credit: Omarr Bundu

Marley Potter, four, from Guernsey dressed as Stickman Credit: Samantha de Menezes

Julia, five, from Jersey, as Red Riding Hood. Her hood and cape were made from old t-shirt Credit: Paulina Lordachiescu

Hugh McKeown, three, from Jersey dressed as Peter Rabbit Credit: Rosa Anna Le Mains

Harla Cassin, 10 months, from Jersey, dressed up as Elmo the Elephant

Henrik Parker, two, from Jersey dressed as Steve Irwin Credit: Stephanie Parker

Genevieve, two, from Jersey dressed as Princess Belle Credit: Melinda Tidy

Eloise Goodchild, eight, from Jersey dressed as Dumbledore Credit: Pamela Goodchild

Ella and Millie Ainslie-Dodd, aged three and seven, dressed as Peppa Pig and Matilda Credit: Donna Beadle

Carter, seven, dressed as a knight from Zog, whilst Esme, four, went to school as The Little Mermaid Credit: Rebecca Venesky

Xavier, three, dressed as The Tiger Who Came To Tea Credit: Nicki Warren

Caoimhe O-Connor, eight, from Jersey dressed as Isadora Moo Credit: Rebecca Jayne O'Connor

Billy, six, went to Forest School in Guernsey dressed as Stan from Little Red Tractor Credit: Lisa Tempest

Aria from Guernsey dressed as Winnie the Pooh

Amelia Haywood, six, from Jersey went to school dressed as Mirabel from Encanto Credit: Michelle Casserly

Adelyne and Ayla Harris, aged six and three, from Jersey, dressed as Cruella and Matilda Credit: Jo Harris

Adelaide dressed as Posy from Pip and Posy. She is dressed as, Bramble dressed as himself Credit: Rowena Marner

Even teachers got involved! Helen Langlois from St George’s Primary School dressed as the pink crayon from 'The Crayons that Quit' Credit: Helen Langlois

Florence Evans, two, dressed as Princess Prudence the Pirate Princess Credit: Wendy Evans