Jersey window fitting company goes bust

Jersey Double Glazing have wound up the business - just as another Jersey construction firm, Camerons, stopped trading this week.

A notice on the Jersey Gazette says the the window fitting company officially went into liquidation on 14 February.

Carl Walker, the chairman of Jersey's Consumer Council, says he is concerned about customers losing money: "We're hearing that there are quite a lot of islanders who had put deposits down for double glazing in their homes who are now sadly not going to get that product."

"Sadly in these situations its often the consumer who comes bottom of the list when it comes to getting their money back. But the consumer council can do it's best to point people in the right direction if there's anybody out there who's trying to get in contact with the company."

Mr Walker is advising affected consumers to go to the local insolvency practitioners, Begbies Traynor, to 'get in the queue' for money back as the company is liquidated.