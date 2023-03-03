Passengers evacuated during bus fire in St Brelade's Bay

A passenger on board a bus that caught fire this morning has told ITV News they thought the bus had 'just overheated' until he smelt smoke and saw flames erupting from the back.

David Mullen was among those on board when the bus 'conked out'.

He said: "We just thought it had broken down, but there was smoke. We thought the engine had overheated. Then the bus driver was shouting for us to get off the bus because it was on fire."

The 12a Liberty Bus from St Helier to Corbiere was on La Route de La Baie when the incident occurred.

Mr Mullen explained how his colleagues,, who were also on board during the incident, started knocking on nearby residents' doors to get them to leave their homes, in case the bus exploded.

Police closed the road while Jersey fire crews extinguished the flames. The road will remain closed while the debris is cleared.